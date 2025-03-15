IMD issues heat wave warning

Bhubaneswar : The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre on Friday warned that severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in several parts of Odisha until March 18. Issuing a severe heat wave alert for Odisha, it warned of rising temperatures at many places in the State from March 14 to 18 with several districts expected to experience intense heat, warm nights and high humidity, increasing health risks, especially for infants, the elderly, and those with chronic illnesses.

IMD Bhubaneswar’s Director Manorama Mohanty has urged people to take necessary precautions to avoid heat wave-related illness. “The maximum temperature is rising significantly across Odisha, with some areas recording 5-6 degrees Celsius above normal. We advise people to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak hours and follow safety measures,” she said.

As per reports, Jharsuguda recorded a high of 40.2 degrees Celsius while Sambalpur reported 40 degrees Celsius temperature till 2.30 pm on Friday. The western Odisha city of Jharsuguda recorded the State’s highest temperature, at 41.4 degrees Celsius, on Thursday.

The IMD Bhubaneswar on Friday issued an Orange warning predicting that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at several places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj during the next three days. Similarly, an Orange warning of severe heat wave conditions has also been issued for Sundargarh, Boudh and Bolangir districts for the next couple of days.

The IMD has issued an advisory urging people to avoid sun exposure between 11 am and 3 pm, wear light, loose cotton clothing and cover their heads while going outside. It advised people to drink plenty of fluids, including ORS, lemon water, buttermilk and sugarcane juice. People have also been asked to avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks, which can dehydrate the body. The farmers have been advised to ensure irrigation for crops and provide water for livestock. The agency directed the people to remain watchful for heatstroke symptoms like dizziness, nausea and excessive sweating and to seek medical help, if needed.