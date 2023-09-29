Implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' would require some time, EC tells Law Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission has told the Law Commission that implementation of simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state Assemblies would require some time.

Law Commission Chairman Justice (retd) Ritu Raj Awasthi told IANS that the poll panel, during consultation with the law panel, did not comment anything per se on implementation of 'One Nation, One Election' before the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Justice Awasthi added that "the Election Commission did not give any specific timeline for implementation of simultaneous polls".

The Law Commission is carrying out consultations with poll body, government departments and other stakeholders on a report on simultaneous polls. Meanwhile, the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Committee under the chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind held its first meeting on September 23 and decided to take suggestions from the stakeholders and the political parties on the idea of simultaneous polls.