INDIA bloc candidate Beniwal campaigns on bullock cart in Nagaur

Jaipur: RLP leader and INDIA bloc candidate Hanuman Beniwal climbed onto a cart, yoked to a pair of colourfully caparisoned white bullocks, and rode it across a village in the Nagaur Lok Sabha constituency while campaigning on Wednesday.

"The villagers of Idana have been showering their blessing on me in every election. Even today, they brought this bullock cart for me and asked me to campaign riding on it. In fact, in the last Lok Sabha polls too, I campaigned riding this bullock cart," Beniwal told IANS.

He was accompanied on his bullock cart odyssey by Nagaur MLA Harendra Mirdha, who is the uncle of his BJP rival, Jyoti Mirdha. Jyoti Mirdha, who had left the Congress before last year's Assembly polls, had been fielded by the BJP from the Nagaur Assembly seat but lost to Harendra Mirdha by over 14,000 votes.

Beniwal's RLP has allied with the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but, left it over the issue of the three farm laws. He had recently allied with the INDIA bloc and was allotted the Nagaur seat.