India changing into mega economy due to digital public Infrastructure: Nandan Nilekani

New Delhi: Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani on Sunday said that digital public Infrastructure like UPI is transforming several informal economies into one mega economy.

He made the remarks at the B20 summit here, while noting that India turning into one mega economy is going to be the trend for the next 20 years.

"Whenever you use a digital platform, it creates data. India has invented a unique idea of how individuals and companies can use their own data footprint to monetise it. This data footprint is their digital capital. And individuals can use digital capital to get ahead in life. This concept doesn't exist anywhere in the world," he said.

The B20 or the Business 20 summit concluded in the national capital on Sunday.