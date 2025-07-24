Live
- Govt set to partner with Bajaj Auto to boost ITI job skills
- TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for October
- Karnataka tops per capita income in India
- Parents object to egg distribution in govt school, demand TCs
- CPM up in arms against Adani’s cement plant
- Kannada must be fully implemented in dist admn
- Faculty development programme on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’ held
- Three labourers electrocuted while working on farm fencing
- NH repairs near Kuloor bridge triggers highway bottleneck
- ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation
India, China review LAC situation; prepare for talks
Highlights
NEW DELHI: India and China on Wednesday reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and prepared ground for the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question. The review was carried out at a meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination that took place in Delhi.
The ministry of external affairs said the two sides also prepared for the next round of the Special Representatives' talks to be held in India later this year. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India for the SR talks.
