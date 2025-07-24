  • Menu
India, China review LAC situation; prepare for talks

India, China review LAC situation; prepare for talks
NEW DELHI: India and China on Wednesday reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and prepared ground for the Special...

NEW DELHI: India and China on Wednesday reviewed the overall situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and prepared ground for the Special Representatives dialogue on the boundary question. The review was carried out at a meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination that took place in Delhi.

The ministry of external affairs said the two sides also prepared for the next round of the Special Representatives' talks to be held in India later this year. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is expected to visit India for the SR talks.

