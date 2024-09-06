Live
- Vizag Port focuses on enhancing its operations
- Restaurants, bars violate norms
- Uttam urges officials to repair damaged irrigation projects on a war footing
- Security shored up in Hyderabad for twin festivals
- Guntur: Flooding due to illegal sand mining cause heavy loss
- Jagan pays tributes to Radhakrishnan
- TG govt's vision to make State a $3-trn economy
- Hyderabad: City sees uptick in demand for small clay Ganesh idols
- Guv distributes clay Ganesh idols to Raj Bhavan staff
- Onus on teachers to mould students’ future’
Just In
India committed to work with world for green future: PM
The PM stressed the need to “increase awareness about the need for sustainable energy sources” and to boost availability by “encouraging domestic manufacturing in the solar sector.”
New Delhi: India has taken many massive strides in green energy and is committed to working with the world for a green future, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.In his virtual address to the first International Solar Festival being held in the national Capital, PM Modi said that a “clearer approach” and “remarkable growth of solar energy” enabled India to become the first “G20 Nation to achieve the Paris commitments in renewable energy”. “Our solar energy capacity has increased 32-fold in the last 10 years. This speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 gigawatt non-fossil capacity by 2030,” he said. He said the mantra to boost global solar adoption was “awareness, availability, and affordability”.
The PM stressed the need to “increase awareness about the need for sustainable energy sources” and to boost availability by “encouraging domestic manufacturing in the solar sector.” He called for specific schemes and incentives to make solar options more affordable.