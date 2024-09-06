India committed to work with world for green future: PM

New Delhi: India has taken many massive strides in green energy and is committed to working with the world for a green future, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.In his virtual address to the first International Solar Festival being held in the national Capital, PM Modi said that a “clearer approach” and “remarkable growth of solar energy” enabled India to become the first “G20 Nation to achieve the Paris commitments in renewable energy”. “Our solar energy capacity has increased 32-fold in the last 10 years. This speed and scale will also help us achieve 500 gigawatt non-fossil capacity by 2030,” he said. He said the mantra to boost global solar adoption was “awareness, availability, and affordability”.

The PM stressed the need to “increase awareness about the need for sustainable energy sources” and to boost availability by “encouraging domestic manufacturing in the solar sector.” He called for specific schemes and incentives to make solar options more affordable.