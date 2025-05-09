India Condemns OIC Statement On Indo-Pak Tensions, Rejects External Interference

India has issued a sharp rebuke to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding its recent statement on escalating tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) characterized the OIC's statement as "absurd" and asserted it was issued at Pakistan's behest.

The diplomatic confrontation arose after the OIC failed to acknowledge the Pahalgam terrorist incident while urging both nations to "resolve differences through peaceful means." The organization's statement also controversially referred to Kashmir as a "dispute" rather than an issue, aligning with Pakistan's narrative.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal firmly rejected the OIC's intervention in matters considered internal to India. "The OIC statement, issued at the behest of Pakistan, is absurd in refusing to recognise the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border linkages," the official statement declared.

India emphasized that this represented "yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC to issue a self-serving statement."

The OIC sparked controversy by calling on the international community to "intensify efforts to find a resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions," a position that mirrors Pakistan's stance. India has consistently maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and has opposed third-party mediation.

In related developments, a closed-door UN Security Council meeting requested by Pakistan concluded without any official outcome, just hours after Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned of unprecedented volatility in the region. Pakistan's UN representative attempted to redirect focus from the Pahalgam attack by raising Kashmir concerns and characterizing India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty as "an act of aggression."

Meanwhile, India is proceeding with nationwide security preparedness drills on Wednesday, focusing on responses to situations such as air raid sirens and blackouts—the first exercises of this kind since 1971. These drills, scheduled across 259 locations in 33 states and union territories, come amid heightened tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.