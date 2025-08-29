India hopeful of resuming trade talks with US soon

New Delhi: India is hopeful of resuming negotiations on the proposed bilateral trade agreement with the US soon and addressing the issue of high tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian goods will be key to striking the deal, a government official said on Thursday.

"We are hopeful to get back on the table soon... whenever we strike a deal, both the tariffs (additional 25 percent and 25 percent on purchase of Russian oil) need to be addressed," the official said.

So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed.

The US team, which was scheduled to visit India from August 25, for the next round of negotiations for the agreement, postponed the meeting. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is proposing to limit the duration of visas for foreign students and media personnel in the US, a move aimed at crackdown on illegal immigration and visa abuse.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that if finalised, the proposed rule would limit the length of time certain visa holders — including foreign students — are allowed to stay in the United States.

“This new proposed rule would end that abuse once and for all by limiting the amount of time certain visa holders are allowed to remain in the US,” the spokesperson added.

Since 1978, foreign students (F visa holders) have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period known as “duration of status”. Unlike other visas issued, those with a “duration of status” designation are allowed to remain in the US for an indefinite amount of time without further screening and vetting, the DHS said.

The Trump administration said that foreign students have taken advantage of the “US generosity” and have become “forever” students, perpetually enrolled in higher education courses to remain in the country.

For foreign media personnel, who can work in the US on an I visa that is issued for five years and can be extended for multiple durations, the rule would set the initial admission period at up to 240 days.