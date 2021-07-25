India is elated: Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Within minutes of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu bagging the country's first medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the smashing win.

"Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020.





Mirabai Chanu, who ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal, won a silver in women's 49kg category.



The athlete from Manipur broke down after realising that she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubiliation. She later broke into a dance too to celebrate the historic podium finish.