India making a place for itself as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in a divided world: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that humanity is expecting peace from India in these times of conflict considering the country's growing profile due to its cultural image, growing capabilities, and foreign policy.

"Today, we put forward the principles of truth and non-violence with full confidence in the global fora. We tell the world that the solution to the global problem is found in the ancient Indian culture and tradition. This is why India is making a place for itself as 'Vishwa Bandhu' in a divided world," said PM Modi while inaugurating the 2550th Nirvana Mahotsav of Lord Mahavir, at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

PM Modi also mentioned initiatives like Mission LiFE for combating climate change and the vision of 'One Earth One Family and One Future' along with a roadmap of 'One World-One Sun-One Grid'.

He said today India is leading a futuristic global initiative like the International Solar Alliance.

"These initiatives have not only created hope in the world but have led to change in global perception towards our culture and tradition," said the Prime Minister.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi said that India is emerging from a period of corruption and despair as more than 25 crore people have come out of poverty.

Asking the citizens to seize the moment, PM Modi asked everyone to follow the path of Ahimsa and reiterated his commitment to keep working for the future of the nation.

"For India, modernity is its body, spirituality is its soul. If spirituality is removed from modernity, anarchy is born," he said.

Highlighting the numerous cultural celebrations that have taken place in the past 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new generation believes that India's identity is its pride.

"Just a decade ago, our nation's atmosphere was different, marked by disappointment and despair. This disappointment equally plagued our cultural heritage. Hence, since 2014, alongside physical progress, we have committed ourselves to cherish our cultural heritage," said PM Modi.

"We have started preserving our heritage. We talked about yoga and Ayurveda. Today, the new generation of the country believes that our identity is our pride," he added.

Extending his best wishes on the occasion after releasing a commemorative stamp and coin, PM Modi recalled his last meeting with Acharya Shri 108 Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj at the Chandragiri Temple in Chhattisgarh. "Even though he is physically not among us today, his blessings are certainly with us," he said.

Stressing on strengthening the ideals of non-violence in society, Prime Minister Modi said that he believes that all the saints will continue to support the country in this direction.