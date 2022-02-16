India records 30,615 new Covid cases, 514 deaths

New Delhi: India reported 30,615 fresh Covid infections in a span of 24 hours, a marginal rise from 27,409 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health ministry on Wednesday morning.

A total of 514 deaths were registered in the 24 hour span, taking the toll to 5,09,872.

The active Covid cases have reduced to 3,70,240, which constitutes 0.87 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 82,988 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,18,43,446. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.94 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 12,51,677 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 75.42 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.32 per cent while the daily positivity rate has risen to 2.45 per cent.

With the administration of over 41 lakhs vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 173.86 crore as of Wednesday morning.

More than 11.88 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and unio0n territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.