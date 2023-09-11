Live
- Parliament special session intended to break Mumbai from Maharashtra: Congress
- Amid spike in dengue cases in Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah stresses on need to maintain hygiene
- Ensuring Safe Return to Campus with Health and Security Guidelines for the Education Community
- Congress alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer being harassed
- Kharge reminds BJP to look into 'real issues' as G20 is over
- Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai
- UP International Trade Show will display state's potential
- 20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man
- Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details
- Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth
Just In
India records 70 new Covid cases
Highlights
As many as 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
New Delhi: As many as 70 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in India during the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
With the addition of new cases, the total caseload rose to 4,49,97,780, as per the latest update by the Ministry.
On the other hand, 52 people have recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 4,44,65,246.
The recovery rate stood at 98.82 per cent.
The death toll stands at 5,32,027, while active cases were at 507.
According to the Ministry, more than 220.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS