India registers 14% spike in daily Covid cases

New Delhi, Sep 9: India witnessed a spike of 14 per cent in the daily new cases on Thursday as the country recorded 43,263 new infections in the last 24 hours.

This is the second consecutive day that the rise had been reported. On Wednesday, the daily Covid tally was 37,875 new infections.

With 338 Covid related deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll rose to 4,41,749, Health and Family Welfare Ministry's data said on Thursday.

India had reported 369 deaths on Wednesday. The fatality rate was reported at 1.33 per cent.

At the same time, in the last 24 hours, a total of 40,567 Covid-infected patients had recovered, pushing the country's total recovery numbers to 3,23,04,618. As per the data, the Covid recovery rate stood at 97.48 per cent.

The total active cases rose to 3,93,614, which is 1.19 per cent of the total Covid cases reported in the country.

While the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.43 per cent, which remained below the 3 per cent mark for the last 76 days, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.38 per cent for the last 10 days.

Out of the total new cases reported on Thursday, 30,196 cases were reported in Kerala, 4,174 in Maharashtra, while 1,587 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu, according to the health ministry's report.

The report also said that a total of 53,68,17,243 samples for Covid-19 have been tested in the country, of which 18,17,639 were tested in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India has so far administered over 71 crore (71,65,97,428) doses of Covid vaccines, out of which 86,51,701 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.