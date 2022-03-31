India registers 162% growth in EV sales: Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday in the Lok Sabha said that India has registered overall 162 per cent growth in the sales of electric vehicles this year.

Responding to a question during Question Hour, Gadkari informed the house that on a year-over-year basis, the sales has risen. He said that the category-wise, two-wheeler sales have increased by more than five times at 423 per cent, three-wheelers by 75 per cent, four-wheelers by 238 per cent and buses by 1,250 per cent.

Union Minister informed the house that a total 10,95,746 electric vehicles were registered in India with 1,742 charging stations operable as on March 13 this year.

Talking about the battery swapping policy, Gadkari said out of total, around 85 per cent Lithium Iron battery is being manufactured in India. "We have fixed standard in battery. If any manufacturer is not doing as per the fixed standard, action will be taken against them", said Gadkari on the question of charging capacity of the battery.

Gadkari said that for charging electric vehicles, our priority is to use green energy. He said that the government's policy is to entertain all new research, giving opportunity to new startup, by which we can establish appropriate technology which is more convenient and economically viable for the consumers.

"The NHAI is developing charging and amenities at every 40 km and we are trying to use solar and wind power for that", said the Transport Minister.