India reports 6,531 new Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 578

New Delhi: India registered 6,531 new Covid cases and 315 deaths in a span of 24 hours, and the Omicron infection tally has reached 578, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday.

Out of the total Omicron positive cases, 151 have been discharged from the various hospitals they were admitted to. So far 19 states have reported the Omicron cases, the Union health ministry said.



The recovery of 7,141 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,42,37,495. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.40 per cent, highest since March 2020.



India's active caseload is presently at 75,841. Active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.



Also in the same period, a total of 7,52,935 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 67.29 crore cumulative tests.



Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.63 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 43 days now.



The daily positivity rate stands at 0.87 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 84 days and less than 3 per cent for 119 consecutive days now.



With the administration of 29,93,283 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 141.70 crore as of Monday morning.