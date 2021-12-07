India reports 6,822 new Covid cases, lowest in 558 days

New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India registered 6,822 new coronavirus cases, the lowest single-day spike in 558 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Also in the same period, 220 people succumbed to the virus, which increased the overall nationwide death toll to 4,73,757.



The recovery of 10,004 patients has increased the cumulative tally to 3,40,79,612. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.



India's active caseload presently stands at 95,014, which is also lowest in the last 554 days. Active cases account for 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.



Meanwhile, the country conducted a total of 10,79,384 tests in the last 24 hours, which increased the overall number to over 64.94 crore.



The weekly positivity rate at 0.78 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 23 days now.



The daily positivity rate at 0.63 per cent has also remained below 2 per cent for last 64 days and less than 3 per cent for 99 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 79,39,038 vaccine doses, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 128.76 crore as of Tuesday morning.

This has been achieved through 1,34,23,668 sessions.



More than 20.13 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.