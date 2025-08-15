India salutes courage of ancestors: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the British and some vested interests divided India “for their political ambitions”. In a statement on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, which is observed annually on August 14, Majhi said that today’s India salutes the courage and determination of “our ancestors” who faced atrocities in 1947.

Joining a Tiranga Yatra in Cuttack, he also called upon all to take pride in participating in the ‘Har Ghar Triranga Abiyan’. “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is not merely a day for us; it is an occasion to recall that dark chapter of our history when the British and certain vested interests, for their political ambitions, fragmented our Mother India,” Majhi said in a post on X.

In the partition of 1947, millions of brothers and sisters were displaced, countless families were torn apart, and thousands of innocent people were killed solely based on religion, he said. “Today’s India has been built on their courage, sacrifice, and resolute determination.

On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we remember their struggle and sacrifice and pay our heartfelt tributes to them,” the Chief Minister said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP government is not only remembering the past, but is also correcting the “injustice of history”.

“Article 370 has been removed from Kashmir, and the dream of ‘One Nation-One Law- One Flag has been fulfilled. Whether it is the border or the world, today India is not compromising its integrity and sovereignty; it is giving a strong response to the aggressors,” he said.

The Chief Minister, along with thousands of people, participated in the Tiranga Yatra campaign organised by the BJP.

“Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, based on our tricolour national flag, is being held for three days across the country from August 12. Today, I participated in the Tiranga Yatra rally held at the 42 Mouza locality of the Cuttack Sadar region. Main aim of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is to give due respect to the national flag and create widespread awareness among people,” he said in another post on X.