India test-fires Agni Prime missile from rail
New Delhi: India has successfully test-fired the Agni-Prime missile with a range of 2,000 km from a rail-based mobile launcher system, demonstrating its capability to deploy the missile across the country.
A day after the next-generation missile was tested, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that it put India in the group of select nations having capability to launch such a weapon system from the rail network. The DRDO, in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC), carried out the "successful" launch of intermediate range Agni-Prime missile.
