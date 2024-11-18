Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference Focuses On Operational Preparedness Amid Border Challenges

The Indian Air Force (IAF) kicked off its biannual commanders’ conference at Air Headquarters in Delhi, marking a significant gathering following the recent troop disengagement in the friction areas of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Despite this development, sources revealed there will be no immediate changes to the IAF’s current deployment along the LAC.

Running from Sunday to Wednesday, November 20, the conference aims to review the IAF’s operational preparedness and address security challenges along the Northern Borders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the gathering tomorrow.

Key topics include enhancing integration and interoperability within the armed forces to improve coordinated operations. The conference will also emphasize winter operational strategies to ensure readiness in harsh climatic conditions and assess modernization plans to strengthen the IAF against evolving regional threats.

Despite the recent disengagement, the IAF’s decision to maintain its deployment underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its borders. Senior commanders will also deliberate on future challenges and the Air Force’s pivotal role in national defense.