Live
- Anshul Garg and Jubin Nautiyal Join Forces for a Soulful Romantic Anthem – ‘Hadh Se’
- Andhra: Actor Posani booked for derogatory comments against Chandrababu Naidu
- Integrating ML Models into Web-based and Mobile Applications For Real-time Data Analysis and Decision-making
- Sharana sahitya will endure as long as human society exists, opines MP Basavaraj Bommai
- Geetesh Sanodia Drives User Success with Comprehensive Training Programs Using Digital Adoption Platforms like WalkMe and Apty
- Udhayanidhi Stalin And EPS Clash Over Naming Schemes After Karunanidhi
- Sachin Mittal: A Journey from Entertainment to Wedding Excellence
- Bihar CM keeps up his promise, attends wedding festivities of PSO’s son in Haryana’s Rewari
- Fareed Zakaria On Modi's Historic Third Term Amid Global Anti-Incumbency Trend
- Jhansi Fire Tragedy: Father Rescues Seven Infants But Loses Twin Daughters
Just In
Indian Air Force Commanders’ Conference Focuses On Operational Preparedness Amid Border Challenges
- The Indian Air Force's biannual commanders’ conference, underway at Air Headquarters, Delhi, highlights operational readiness, winter strategies, and modernization plans amidst recent border developments in Ladakh.
- Running from Sunday to Wednesday, November 20, the conference aims to review the IAF’s operational preparedness and address security challenges along the Northern Borders.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) kicked off its biannual commanders’ conference at Air Headquarters in Delhi, marking a significant gathering following the recent troop disengagement in the friction areas of Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Despite this development, sources revealed there will be no immediate changes to the IAF’s current deployment along the LAC.
Running from Sunday to Wednesday, November 20, the conference aims to review the IAF’s operational preparedness and address security challenges along the Northern Borders. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address the gathering tomorrow.
Key topics include enhancing integration and interoperability within the armed forces to improve coordinated operations. The conference will also emphasize winter operational strategies to ensure readiness in harsh climatic conditions and assess modernization plans to strengthen the IAF against evolving regional threats.
Despite the recent disengagement, the IAF’s decision to maintain its deployment underscores India's commitment to safeguarding its borders. Senior commanders will also deliberate on future challenges and the Air Force’s pivotal role in national defense.