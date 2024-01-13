Live
Indian Coast Guard rescues 12 fishermen
Kochi: The Indian Coast Guard has successfully rescued a Kochi-based fishing boat, along with 12 fishermen, from sinking due to underwater hull damage and uncontrolled flooding, an official release on Friday said.
The release said that on January 11 the distressed boat 'Sanju', from Munambam harbour near Kochi "experienced water ingress" prompting a distress call to the ICG, who successfully rescued the boat from approximately 22 miles off Ponnani coast. ICG said it received a distress call on Thursday and promptly deployed the vessel ICGS Aryaman, boats C-404 and C-144, and a Coast Guard Advanced Light Helicopter.
