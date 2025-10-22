India’s AI journey defined by transformation at the grassroots: Prof Ajay Kumar Sood

New Delhi: India’s AI journey is defined by transformation at the grassroots, Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, said on Wednesday.

Launching the three publications under the 'AI for India 2030' initiative led by the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) India, World Economic Forum (WEF), Professor Sood said that these playbooks are timely and provide clear strategies for making AI inclusive and impactful, ensuring that technological advancements translate into real benefits for our farmers, entrepreneurs, and communities nationwide.

"I urge all stakeholders to work collectively in implementing these actionable roadmaps for the nation’s growth. The convergence of multiple departments and initiatives reflected in these reports should translate into sustained momentum and drive the wider adoption of AI across society,” he noted.

The three publications include 'Future Farming in India: AI Playbook for Agriculture’, 'Transforming Small Businesses: An AI Playbook for India’s SMEs’ and 'Shaping the AI Sandbox Ecosystem for the Intelligent Age: White Paper'.

The playbooks provide actionable roadmaps to deploy AI solutions for India’s critical sectors, drawing on extensive field consultations, pilot projects, and input from government, industry, start-ups, academic institutions, and farmer organisations.

Each publication features a collaborative model that defines roles for government, industry and start-ups, and last-mile actors.

Launched under the guidance of OPSA and MeitY, and driven by a multi-stakeholder Advisory Council, the AI for India 2030 initiative aims to develop frameworks with strategic and global relevance, placing responsible, inclusive, and scale-driven AI at the heart of India's digital economy.

“With these reports focusing on real sectors, we have a very good compendium that has come out through the participation of multiple stakeholders, showcasing a way forward. This playbook demonstrates how AI can be seamlessly woven into this transformation -- unlocking new efficiencies, better decision-making, and greater prosperity for every farmer,” said S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY.



