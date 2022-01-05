India's Omicron tally reaches 2,135 with 243 new cases, Maha worst-hit

New Delhi: With 243 new cases of highly transmissible Covid variant Omicron detected in the last 24 hours, India's Omicron tally on Wednesday rose to 2,135 cases. Of these, 828 people have recovered from the new strain so far.

Maharashtra and Delhi continue to be the worst-hit states with this new variant.



Among the states and union territories (UTs) that have reported the Omicron infection so far, Maharashtra tops the list with 653 cases of this variant. Of them, 259 patients have been discharged as per the health ministry data on Wednesday. The state alone has reported 85 new Omicron cases in the last 24 hours.



With 82 cases of Omicron variant detected in the last 24 hrs, Delhi's tally has reached 464. The national capital has the second highest cases of Omicron infection. However, 57 of them have been discharged from the hospital. Delhi is followed by Kerala with 185 Omicron cases. The Union health ministry on Wednesday morning said that the Omicron infection has so far spread into 24 states and UTs.



Among other states, Rajasthan has detected 174 Omicron infection with 88 discharged so far. Gujarat and Tamil Nadu have so far reported 154 and 121 cases of Omicron respectively.



Telangana has also reported 17 more Omicron cases, taking the tally to 84 in the last 24 hours. In Karnataka, 77 people so far have been detected with Omicron infection while the number of infection is 71 in Haryana and 37 in Odisha.



Uttar Pradesh has reported 23 more cases of Omicron in the last 24 hours at 31. Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal have 24 and 20 cases of this variant so far.



However, the Omicron case count continues in single digit for Madhya Pradesh at 9 and Uttarakhand at 8 cases. Goa and Meghalay have reported 5 Omicron cases each. Chandigarh and Jammu Kashmir also continue with 3 cases each. Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Punjab have 2 cases each so far. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh and Laddakh, Manipur continue with one case of this variant each so far.