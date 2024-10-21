India's progress brings joy to world, not envy: Prasoon Joshi

New Delhi: Lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi said on Monday that India's progress brings joy to the world, not envy.

Speaking to IANS, on the sidelines of NDTV World Summit 2024, Prasoon Joshi remarked, "Prime Minister has always upheld an approach of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world is one family. As he has expressed in his speeches, India is a nation whose progress brings joy to the world, not envy. If you look at our history, you’ll see that India's growth has always been intertwined with the progress of the world, as we have always embraced the idea of moving forward together."

The renowned lyricist also mentioned that in the coming days, the world will increasingly recognise this period as the ‘Era of India,’ driven by the nation's immense talent, particularly the youth.

"Whether it’s in startups, industries, or education, young Indians are making significant strides, and the benefits of these advancements will not be confined to India alone but will be shared globally," he added.

"India has always been a voice for global peace. However, this is not the India of the past, where the country was often seen as reaching out to the world with needs or demands. Today, India's hands are extended to offer something to the world, not to seek something," Joshi further said.

Speaking on India's role in global peace, he pointed out, "Peace is deeply embedded in India’s DNA. Our country has always been a leader in global peace efforts. If you connect with the common people here, you’ll see that they carry a message of peace to offer the world, something innate to them, not something they need to learn."

“I believe that India’s voice must be amplified on the global stage. Many international visitors who come to India and connect with its roots recognise that this country is truly unique. They see a spirit here that is unmatched. However, we must present this truth to the world more effectively," he added.

Prasoon, also the chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) expressed that India’s true essence often gets overshadowed by misconceptions, and those who visit get to see the reality.

"India is not just another country—it is truly exceptional. This is a truth that the world needs to understand," he remarked.