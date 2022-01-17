India's vaccination drive : Covid vaccination completes 1 year

New Delhi: India completed one year of its ambitious Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday, by administering over 156.76 crore vaccine doses. On this day, a year ago, the country set out to achieve its vaccination targets by jabbing its health and frontline workers in the first phase of the drive.

As on Saturday, a total of 156.37 crore doses have been administered across the country. Over 70 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, which accounts for over 65 crore beneficiaries. Over the past year, India has achieved numerous milestones as well as countered a number of hurdles in its bid to vaccinate 1.38 billion population – from reaching the remotest corners to jab its citizens to battling widespread vaccine hesitancy, from creating the indigenous Covaxin to introducing a third 'precaution' dose, and from battling a devastating Delta-driven second wave to reaching high vaccination numbers as the Omicron variant fuels a third wave.

On January 3, 2022, India also opened its vaccination drive to include young adults aged between 15 and 17. The Centre's citizen engagement platform, MyGovIndia, also marked the one-year milestone by posting an informative thread on Twitter: "Our vaccination drive has shown the power of Team India". Today, as we celebrate one year of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive, we have witnessed what happens when 1.3 billion people come together for a common goal."