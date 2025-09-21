INS Trikand docks in Cyprus, strengthening defence ties

In a significant step towards enhancing defence cooperation between India and Cyprus, the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand, one of the most advanced stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, arrived on Sunday at Limassol Port of the Mediterranean nation.

"Equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors and stealth technology, INS Trikand stands as a true symbol of India's naval power and its commitment to global peace and security. This landmark visit reflects the deepening India–Cyprus friendship, strengthening maritime bonds, defence cooperation and shared values across the seas," High Commission of India in Nicosia posted on X.

The port call comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official trip to Cyprus in June, during which both the countries agreed on a four-year action plan to expand cooperation on defence, training and maritime security.

During the visit, the ship’s crew will participate in professional and diplomatic events, including a meeting with Commodore Minas Solomonides, commander of the Cyprus Navy, and a reception hosted by India's High Commissioner Manish in Nicosia, local media reported.

The INS Trikand also represented the Indian Navy in the maiden edition of the bilateral maritime exercise with the Hellenic Navy of Greece, which concluded on September 18 in the Mediterranean Sea. The exercise marked an important milestone in the growing defence cooperation between India and Greece.

It was conducted in two phases - a harbour phase held from September 13 to 17 at Salamis Naval Base, followed by the sea phase on September 17 and 18.

Earlier on September 11, INS Trikand completed the port call at Alexandria in Egypt, during the ongoing deployment to the Mediterranean Sea.

The ship represented the Indian Navy in Exercise Bright Star 2025 hosted by Egypt, which also saw participation by contingents from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.

Apart from the USA, Egypt and India, forces from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Greece and Italy also participated in the exercise.

During the port call at Alexandria, INS Trikand engaged in a host of activities to enhance bilateral and multilateral cooperation and collaboration. These included discussions with senior military officials, cross-deck visits and cultural exchanges to promote people-to-people connections.