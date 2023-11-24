'Inside NSG' is a gripping journey into world of Black Cat Commandos

Mumbai: Remembering the supreme sacrifice of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and other martyrs of National Security Guard (NSG), the documentary 'Inside NSG' is a testament to the gallant resilience and utmost professional commitment of NSG commandos.

'Inside NSG' a 44-minute documentary, is a never-seen-before glimpse into the elite anti-terror force of India. Filmed with multiple cameras on ground and air, it is a look behind the scenes at the NSG, as a world class zero-error force.

The overarching story is of the efficiency of the many different competencies of the NSG. From the counter terror, and counter hijack operations; to the close protection force; and the state-of-the-art bomb detection and disposal squad and the national bomb data centre.

It also follows the story of a young officer who aspires to become a Black Cat Commando, as the National Security Guard commandos are called. The film follows his journey as he tries to clear the three-month Commando Conversion course followed by the six-week Unit induction course. The filming is raw, visceral and inspiring, leaving the viewer amazed at the strength and endurance required of an NSG Commando.

At every level, 'Inside NSG' shows the patriotism and bravery of a force like this one. A legacy forged with sacrifice and blood while protecting the nation. Besides 26/11 attacks, the film provides a brief glimpse into previous operations such as the Pathankot and Akshardham Temple incidents, highlighting the crucial role played by the NSG in upholding national security.

"As NSG, we stand firm against terrorists who threaten the integrity of our nation. Through intense training, we forge ourselves to confront any adversity and execute counter-terrorism missions. We are glad to have a credible brand like National Geographic depict our efforts, as they capture the very essence and emotion of Sarvatra, Sarvottam, Suraksha which is NSGs motto. Their bold, powerful, and thought-provoking style of storytelling unveils the true essence of being an NSG Commando," said Director General, NSG.

A National Geographic spokesperson shared: "'Inside NSG' is a part of our commitment to bring forward the best stories about our elite forces and provide our audience with a deeper understanding of the remarkable journey of the 'Black Cats'."

'Inside NSG' will premiere on National Geographic in India on November 26.