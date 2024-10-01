Internet services suspended till tomorrow in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: The Odisha government on Sunday extended the suspension of internet services in Bhadrak district for two more days to restore normalcy after violence erupted between two groups over an “objectionable” social media post.

On Friday, the local administration imposed indefinite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in areas under Puranabazar police station to maintain order.As of now, police have arrested 15 persons, including the main accused who posted the controversial content online.

Initially, internet services were suspended for 48 hours, set to end at 2 am on September 30.

However, this period has now been extended by another 48 hours to help manage the situation, police said.

In a bid to bolster security, two companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been dispatched from the Ministry of Home Affairs; one company has been deployed in Bhadrak town while the other is stationed in Dhamnagar.

In addition to the RAF, 10 platoons of Odisha Police have been stationed in Puranabazar area of Bhadrak town, with another five platoons assigned to Dhamnagar.

The RAF personnel conducted a flag march in both Dhamnagar and Bhadrak on Sunday.