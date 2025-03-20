Internet shut down at Shambhu, Khanauri Borders after detention of farmer leaders

The internet has been shut down at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders in Punjab following the detention of key farmer leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

The move comes after a meeting between the Centre and farmer representatives failed to yield a conclusive resolution, prompting the farmers to head towards the Shambhu border for further protests.

Farmer leaders were on their way to the Shambhu border after the inconclusive talks, but their convoy was intercepted by Punjab police in Mohali, where they were detained.

The Punjab Police began evicting protesting farmers from the Khanauri and Shambhu border points, which have been interrupted due to ongoing protests against farm laws and other issues.

The situation escalated later in the evening, as the police launched a forceful operation to clear the protest sites. By around 9:30 p.m., both the Khanauri and Shambhu sites were completely vacated.

In a bid to avoid confrontation, Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the DIG of the Patiala Range, addressed the remaining protesters, urging them to leave voluntarily. He stated, "We are over 3,000 strong, and you are only a few hundred. We have to clear these sites, come what may. Your leaders have already been detained in Chandigarh... we do not want to use force, so we request everyone to board the buses voluntarily."

The central government's recent engagement with the farmers saw a meeting with Union Ministers and Punjab Cabinet Ministers in Chandigarh, as part of their outreach efforts to address farmer concerns. However, the negotiations ended without any substantial breakthrough.

With the detentions of prominent leaders like Dallewal and Pandher, tensions are high. The next round of talks between the government and farmers is scheduled for May 4.

To control the escalating situation, authorities cut off the electricity supply and shut down the internet at key protest sites.