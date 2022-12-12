Interstate drug syndicate busted, 3 held, 22 kg cannabis recovered

New Delhi: With the arrest of three people, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted an interstate drug syndicate involved in supplying narcotics contrabands in Delhi and its peripherals.

The accused have been identified as Veer Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Rajendra and Rajkumar, both residents of Bhim Basti in South Delhi.

"To curb the sale of contraband in the area of Southeast district, a police team was constituted to nab the active drug peddlers in the area of Southeast District. On December 8, acting on a tip-off, arrested Veer from Madanpur Khadar area. On checking his bags, about 22.400 kg of cannabis was recovered," said Esha Pandey, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast).

Further on Veer's instance, his associates namely Rajendra and Rajkumar were also nabbed from Bhim Basti in South Delhi. They both used to help Veer in supplying psychotropic substances.

"On interrogation, Rajkumar disclosed that he was influenced by one of the drug peddlers active in South Delhi who used to bring ganja from Orissa. As he was not earning enough from his tea stall, he thought drug peddling was an easy way to earn quick money," said the official.

Rajendra came in contact with Rajkumar and started supplying psychotropic substances in Delhi with him.

"Rajendra is brother-in-law of Veer and he encouraged Veer to get involved in drug peddling from Orissa and Andhra Pradesh. So Veer thought it an easy way to clear off his debts incurred from marriages of his two daughters. So, they started assisting each other in supplying psychotropic substances in South and Southeast Delhi to meet their requirements," said the official.