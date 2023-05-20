Live
Intruder shot dead by army on LoC in J&K's Poonch
Highlights
An intruder was shot dead after he tried to cross into the Indian side of the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday
Srinagar: An intruder was shot dead by the army on the line of control (LoC) on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.
Officials said that an intruder tried to cross into the Indian side of the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.
"He was shot dead by the army. From his possession an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and narcotics were recovered. The IED was destroyed in situ."
"Searches are now going on in the area," officials said.
