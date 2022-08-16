IS man sent to 30-day judicial custody by NIA court

New Delhi: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Tuesday remanded Mohsin Ahmad, an alleged IS man, to 30-day judicial custody.

Ahmad was arrested by the agency from Delhi's Batla House on August 6.

He was produced before the court after the expiry of his police remand.

Ahmad was taken to several states, which has led to the recovery of incriminating documents. Sources said the agency is likely to make more arrests in the case.

"Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS," the NIA official said.

The NIA had conducted searches in the residential premises of the accused in Bata House and in Bihar and subsequently had arrested him in the case pertaining to online and on ground activities of IS.

The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 25.

Further Investigation in the matter was on.