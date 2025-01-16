ISRO Achieves Historic Satellite Docking in Space

On Thursday morning, India’s space team, ISRO, did something amazing. They made two satellites in space come close and connect.

This is called "docking." It’s like two cars parking next to each other and joining, but this time it happened with satellites in space! This is a big achievement for ISRO and a big step for India’s space programme.

This was a big deal because it was the fourth time ISRO tried to make this happen, and this time they were successful. It was a very important moment for India's space program.

The satellites were very high up in space, about 475 kilometers above the Earth. They moved slowly, just a tiny bit, 10 millimeters every second, towards each other. It took a lot of hard work, but ISRO made it happen.

Now, India is the fourth country in the world, after Russia, the USA, and China, to make satellites connect in space.The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, congratulated ISRO scientists for this big success. This will help India in future space missions, like Chandrayaan-4 and the Indian Space Station.

This success is a big step for India and space exploration.