  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

It’s betrayal of parliamentary democracy: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
x

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Highlights

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the decision to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha dubbing the...

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the decision to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha dubbing the move as “betrayal” of the country's parliamentary democracy. “It is a shame for parliamentary democracy. We condemn the way Mahua Moitra was expelled; the party stands with her.

They (the BJP) can't defeat us in the election, so they have resorted to vendetta politics. It is a sad day and the betrayal of Indian parliamentary democracy,” she told reporters here. The feisty TMC boss alleged that the BJP didn't allow Moitra to even explain her stand.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X