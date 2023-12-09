It’s betrayal of parliamentary democracy: Mamata

Darjeeling: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday condemned the decision to expel TMC MP Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha dubbing the move as “betrayal” of the country's parliamentary democracy. “It is a shame for parliamentary democracy. We condemn the way Mahua Moitra was expelled; the party stands with her.

They (the BJP) can't defeat us in the election, so they have resorted to vendetta politics. It is a sad day and the betrayal of Indian parliamentary democracy,” she told reporters here. The feisty TMC boss alleged that the BJP didn't allow Moitra to even explain her stand.

