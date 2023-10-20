Jaipur: Video of Raj Cong leader targeting party rival triggers row

Jaipur : A controversy has erupted over a video in which Congress leader Archana Sharma, who is said to be in the race to get a party ticket for the upcoming assembly polls, is purportedly speaking about a party “rival” striking up a “Rs 40-crore deal” to “stop her”.

Speaking to PTI, Sharma, who is the chairperson of the Social Welfare Board, said she has not named anyone in the video. After the video surfaced on social media, Congress leader Rajiv Arora, in a veiled attack at Sharma, said, “You can never win by playing dirty”.

Sharma is to be eyeing a Congress ticket from Malviya Nagar constituency, responded saying Arora was targeting her due to a “misunderstanding”. In the video, Sharma is purportedly telling a group of people that a “rival within the party” held a meeting with her “rival”, indirectly referring to the sitting BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar constituency.

“When my rival felt that he was losing, he thought of making an alliance with my rival within the party, and both had a meeting in a hotel. But walls have ears. It came out that a deal worth Rs 40 crore has been made. Such a big deal to stop me,” Sharma is seen to be saying.

BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf has been representing the Malaviya Nagar seat since 2008. Arora, who is the chairman of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation and Export Promotion Council, is among the Congress leaders vying for a ticket from the Malviya Nagar assembly constituency, and is said to be lobbying in Delhi ahead of the announcement of the list of candidates. After the video emerged, Rajiv Arora wrote on X on Wednesday evening, “You can never win by playing dirty. Karma is real. You reap what you sow.

The ill-will of taking ticket even after losing twice is hurting the Congress party from Malviya Nagar.” When contacted, Sharma said she had not named anyone at the gathering. “Rajiv Arora is like my elder brother. I did not name anyone. When he contested the election from this seat, I supported him. He should also support me,” she said. Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25, and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.