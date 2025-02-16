Jaishankar schools West on democracy

Munich: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar schooled the West over what he called a "prevailing political pessimism" of global democracy being in trouble and showed his inked index finger, saying "for us, democracy is actually delivered".

Participating in a panel discussion titled 'Live to Vote Another Day: Fortifying Democratic Resilience' at the Munich Security Conference, Jaishankar on Friday differed in the view that global democracy is under threat and said that India is a democratic society and gives nutrition support to 800 million people. "I appeared to be an optimist in what is relatively a pessimistic panel, if not room. I will begin by sticking up my finger and don't take it badly. It is the index finger. This, the mark you see on my nail, is a mark of a person who has just voted. We just had an election in my state (Delhi). Last year, we had a national election.

In Indian elections, roughly two-thirds of the eligible voters vote. At the national elections, the electorate of about 900 million, about 700 million voted. We count the votes in a single day," Jaishankar said when asked about his views on Western democracy.

He asserted that "nobody disputes" the result when it is announced and said: "We are voting well", and "optimistic about the direction of our democracy". "From the time we started voting in the modern era, 20 per cent of people vote today than they did decades ago. So, the first message is that somehow democracy is in trouble globally, I am sorry. I have to differ with it. I mean, right now, we are living well. We are voting well. We are optimistic about the direction of our democracy and for us democracy is actually delivered," he said.

Apart from Jaishankar, the panel comprised Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, US Senator Elissa Slotkin and Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowsk. Countering US Senator Elissa Slotkin’s remark that democracy “doesn’t put food on the table”, Jaishankar said India gives nutrition support to 800 million people. “Senator, you said that democracy doesn’t put food on your table. Actually, in my part of the world, it does.

Today, since we are a democratic society, we give nutrition support, and food to 800 million people. That is a matter of how healthy they are and how full their stomachs are. So, the point I want to make is that different parts of the world are going through different conversations. Please do not assume that this is a kind of universal phenomenon, it is not,” he said.

“There are parts where it is working well. Maybe there are parts where it’s not and the parts

which are not. I think people need to have honest conversations about why it’s not.

But I would argue that to an extent, as someone dispassionately viewing it, a lot of it is an accumulated problem of the model of globalisation that we have followed for the last 25-30 years.

I think a lot of chickens have come home to roost. So, yes there are issues, but from our point of view, let’s not make that universal,” he added.