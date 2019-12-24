Jharkhand: Hemant Soren to be CM after defeating BJP

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led alliance, which includes Congress and RJD won a majority in the Jharkhand elections. They won 47 seats in 81-member assembly. Of the 47, 30 were won by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, 16 by Congress and one seat from Rashtriya Janata Dal. The BJP which won 25 seats was defeated, making Jharkhand the fifth state to be a non-BJP led state in the past one year.

Hemant Soren, is set to be the next chief minister. He won from both seats he contested -- Dumka and Barhait. Chief Minister Raghubar Das lost to party rebel Saryu Rai from his traditional Jamshedpur East seat by over 15,000 votes. Raghubar Das resigned and was asked to continue as caretaker chief minister by Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu. The state had a five-phased assembly election which concluded on December 20. JMM chief Shibu Soren said the alliance partners will meet soon to decide the next course of action. The alliance is likely to have a common minimum programme.

Likely power sharing formula in the alliance:

JMM: 6 berths

Congress: 5 berths and Speaker post

RJD: 1 berth

A JMM legislative party meeting is scheduled likely at 12 pm at party chief Shibu Soren's residence to discuss further details.

The JMM-led alliance, which also has the Congress and the RJD, secured 45 seats, way above the majority mark of 41. Of the 75 seats, the JMM won 29 seats, the Congress 15 and the RJD 1, as per the results available till 10 PM.

Raghubar Das tendered his resignation and accepted defeat.