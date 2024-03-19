Jharkhand: Sita Soren quits as JMM MLA, hours after resigning from party

New Delhi: In brewing trouble for Shibu Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sita Soren on Tuesday first snapped ties with the party as well as family and subsequently tendered her resignation as legislator from the Jharkhand Assembly.

Sita Soren, the JMM MLA from Jama Assembly seat, in a letter to Jharkhand Assembly Speaker wrote, “I have resigned from the primary membership of JMM and now listening to my conscience, I am quitting from the legislator post.”

Sita Soren is the daughter-in-law of JMM Presdient Shibu Soren and the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren.

Hours ago, she wrote a letter to Shibu Soren, announcing her decision to sever ties with the party and family ‘with a heavy heart’ and cited conspiracy and plot by certain elements in the party as the reason behind it.

“I, Sita Soren, General Secretary of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha” and the current MLA from Jama constituency, am resigning from all party posts with a heavy heart,” she wrote.

Sita Soren has reportedly been livid with the party brass as she was not considered for a ministerial berth in the new Jharkhand government, formed under the leadership of Champai Soren. The arrest of the then Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by ED necessitated the formation of new government.

Earlier in a moving letter to 'Guruji' Shibu Soren, she expressed gratitude to the party supremo for efforts to straighten things out but unfortunately failing in his bid.

“Despite the tireless efforts of Shri Shibu Soren (Guruji Baba) who worked hard to keep us all together, unfortunately his efforts also failed. I have recently come to know that there is a deep-rooted conspiracy against me and my family also. A conspiracy is being hatched. I am very sad. I have firmly decided that I will have to leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and this family,” wrote Sita Soren.