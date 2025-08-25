Jharsuguda, Sundargarh exposed to increasing pollution

Jharsuguda: The air, soil and water in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts are getting polluted mainly due to industries and coal mining. A survey has placed Jharsuguda district at the sixth spot in the country in terms of the number of cancer patients. The attitude of earning money quickly by setting up industries is one of the main reasons behind the rising level of pollution.

Plants take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Humans and animals take in oxygen and release carbon dioxide. Due to the destruction of forests and trees, carbon dioxide is gradually increasing in the atmosphere. Establishments of industries also contribute to increase in carbon dioxide level in the atmosphere. A 930-acre coal mine in Brajrajnagar, which had been closed for many years, will be converted into an open-pit mine this year. Due to this, trees in hundreds of ‘mandals’ will be cut down. There are 628.85 acres of forest land, 84.76 acres of non-government forest land and 216.40 acres of productive land. A tender was floated on March 23 for the construction of this open-pit mine and a firm from Kolkata was awarded the contract. If this mine becomes operational, the people of Mandalia will be affected.

The air in Jamkani, Jharpalam, Bhogra Kachar, Telendihi and Ratsara in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts has become polluted due to the release of untreated sewage and waste water from the industrial units. Trees have been felled in various areas for construction of industrial mines. As a result, temperature in the two districts touches 44 degrees Celsius mark during summer. Coal is mined by several power plants in the districts raising concern over environmental pollution.

Greenhouse gases will increase in the atmosphere to a great extent resulting in increase in temperature in Jharsuguda. Jharsuguda has been declared a Critically Polluted Zone and an Environmentally Sensitive Zone by the government. A large amount of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) is released into the atmosphere and it has created a dense ring at high altitudes.

An environmentalist says that the pollution level in Jharsuguda and Sundargarh districts is 90 per cent of the National Ambient Air Quality Standard. It should be 60 per cent. The coal used for generating electricity in Jharsuguda district contains more than 34 per cent ash. After burning coal in power plants, a large amount of ash is emitted as a by-product.

For example, the Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) installed in the factory collects ash. But due to non-functional ESP or mechanical failure, the chimney emits excessive amount of ash over a period of time. So far, no mechanical arrangement has been made to control ash emitted over a period of time.

The companies producing coal do not pay heed to the health of people and environment in the mining areas. People may take to the streets if steps are not taken to control pollution.