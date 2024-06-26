  • Menu
J&K: Army soldier injured in accidental grenade explosion

J&K: Army soldier injured in accidental grenade explosion
An army soldier was injured on Wednesday in an accidental grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Jammu: An army soldier was injured on Wednesday in an accidental grenade explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district.

Officials said that a sepoy was handling a training grenade in Diyani camp in Samba district when the grenade exploded in his hand.

He was immediately shifted from the camp and admitted to Army hospital in Samba town.

