J&K Chief Minister Condemns Pahalgam Tourist Attack As "Abomination"

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has issued a strong condemnation of Tuesday's terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, describing it as an "abomination" and the "worst kind of inhuman act." Abdullah emphasized that the attack was "much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years."

"I'm shocked beyond belief. This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough," Abdullah posted on X. He expressed sympathies to the victims' families and announced his immediate return to Srinagar.

The Chief Minister noted that his party colleague Sakina Itoo had rushed to the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. He declined to confirm casualty numbers, stating that "the death toll is still being ascertained and will be officially conveyed as the situation becomes clearer."

The attack occurred in Baisaran, a scenic meadow in Pahalgam accessible only by foot or pony, where unidentified gunmen opened fire on tourists Tuesday afternoon, injuring at least 12 people. Security forces responded quickly to reports of gunfire, with evacuation efforts including helicopter support while locals helped transport some injured victims on ponies.

Eyewitnesses described traumatic scenes, including a woman pleading with rescue personnel to save her husband and another reporting that an attacker said "you're not a Muslim" before shooting her husband.