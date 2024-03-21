  • Menu
J&K: CRPF trooper dies during routine exercise

J&K: CRPF trooper dies during routine exercise
Highlights

A CRPF trooper fell unconscious on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and was later declared dead.

Srinagar: A CRPF trooper fell unconscious on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district and was later declared dead.

Police said that a CRPF constable named Sreejith J. of the 162 Battalion fell unconscious during a routine exercise in the district police lines in Kupwara.

"He was immediately shifted to a hospital in the town where doctors said he was dead on arrival," sources said.

