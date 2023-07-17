Live
- Gujarat: 3 people sentenced to life imprisonment for sharing information with ISI
- Rani on new directors: 'They have contributed to shaping my career'
- Delhi floods trigger dengue outbreak
- 38 partners to attend NDA meet on Tuesday: Nadda
- J&K: Fresh encounter begins in Poonch
- Jaishankar meets Thai PM, conveys Modi's greetings
- Over 1.44 L kg drugs destroyed worth Rs 2,378 cr, Amit Shah urges CMs, Guvs to take similar steps
- Punjab CM yet to announce ex-gratia for flood victims: Bajwa
- Process and settle flood claims in north India quickly, IRDAI tells insurers
- Rain likely in Tamil Nadu for next five days
J&K: Fresh encounter begins in Poonch
Highlights
A fresh encounter started on Monday between the terrorists and the security forces in J&K’s Poonch district.
Jammu: A fresh encounter started on Monday between the terrorists and the security forces in J&K’s Poonch district.
Earlier today, in a joint operation by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists were killed in Bahadur sector of Poonch district.
Nagrota headquartered White Knight corps of the army said on its official twitter page today evening, “Operation Trinetra 2, based on specific intelligence a joint cordon and search operation was launched in general area Sindarah & Maidana near Surankote tehsil in Poonch by troops of #Indianarmy and #SOG, @JmuKmr Police.
“Contact established. Intense firing going on, area cordoned.”
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS