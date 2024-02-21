Live
Just In
J&K Police evacuates critically-ill child amid heavy snow in Kulgam
Jammu and Kashmir Police evacuated a critically-ill child to the hospital amid heavy snow accumulation and slippery roads in south Kashmir's Kulgam district after receiving a distress call, officials said on Wednesday.
Police said that the distress call from the Medical Superintendent Emergency Hospital Qazigund, stating therein that a critically-ill child was in dire need to be shifted to Anantnag as they were unable to shift him in ambulance amid heavy accumulation of snow and slippery road.
Police said that they immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the patient to Maternity & Child Care Hospital Anantnag safely in an official vehicle (BP Bunker) for medical treatment as the ambulance was unable to run due to heavy snowfall accumulation on the road.
"Locals, especially family members of the patient thanked and applauded the efforts of Kulgam Police for prompt response and timely assistance."