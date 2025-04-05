J&K: Protests erupt in Bhaderwah over controversial social media post, internet suspended

Jammu: Protests erupted in J&K’s Bhaderwah town on Saturday following a controversial social post, allegedly put up by the leader of a Hindu group.

Authorities have also suspended internet services in Doda’s Bhaderwah town after an objectionable comment was posted on social media.

Protests and a partial bandh were also observed in the communally sensitive Bhaderwah town.

SP Bhaderwah, Vinod Sharma told reporters that an FIR has been registered against the accused, Virender Razdan and raids are underway to nab him.

The officer appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Razdan, the head of Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah, allegedly posted communally sensitive content on his social media account, drawing resentment from members of both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Anjuman-e-Islamia Bhaderwah on Saturday took out a march from the local Jamia Masjid to Bhaderwah police station, shouting slogans and demanding the arrest of the culprit for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The protesters dispersed after the SP assured an appropriate action against the accused in accordance with the law.

However, the shops in the town remained partially shut in response to the call by Anjuman.

"The peaceful protest will continue till the arrest of the culprit. This is not the first time he has made such a controversial comment against our religion. He is a habitual offender and needs to be dealt with as per the law in the larger interest of peace and brotherhood,” the president of Anjuman-e-Islamia, Riyaz Ahmed Najar, said.

The SP Bhaderwah said a case under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against Razdan at Police Station Bhadarwah, and efforts are on to arrest him.

“I appeal to all the concerned to remain calm and maintain communal harmony as the law will surely take its course. The administration will not tolerate any kind of nuisance,” Sharma said, adding multiple raids are underway to nab the culprit.

Officials said the mobile internet services have been suspended in Bhaderwah town and its peripheral areas as a precautionary measure.

Senior BJP leader and District Development Council (DDC) member from Bhadarwah West, Thakur Yudhvir Singh, condemned the "unfortunate post" and said Razdan uploaded the objectionable video in his personal capacity, and the Sanatan Dharam Sabha Bhaderwah has nothing to do with the post.

"An FIR has been registered against the person responsible for uploading irresponsible content on a social media site. Action as warranted under law shall take its due course. Remain cautious. Do not share or forward messages/videos spreading communal hatred," Doda Police said on X.

Bhaderwah town has an almost equal mix of Hindu and Muslim population. In the past, too, anti-social elements have tried to disturb peace between the two communities.



