J&K tops in e-Governance Service Delivery
Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone in e-governance by providing over 1028 services in online mode for citizens, institutions, and business establishments.
Jammu and Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone in e-governance by providing over 1028 services in online mode for citizens, institutions, and business establishments.
In the National e-services Delivery Assessment (NeSDA) report released by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India on Sunday, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir secured the topmost position with an impressive 1028 e-services, surpassing Madhya Pradesh with 1010 e-services and Kerala with 911 e-services.
This landmark achievement firmly places Jammu and Kashmir at the forefront of states and UTs in the provisioning of e-services.
L-G Sinha while commending the efforts of all departments, said that it is an achievement in tune with the commitment and resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man ushering in a new era of digital governance.
He said that this remarkable achievement is reshaping the social landscape, enhancing citizen satisfaction levels, ensuring transparency and accountability and empowering the aspirational and talented youth of the region.
"Driven by a 'citizens-first' approach and a steadfast commitment to empowering the public, this digital transformation represents a significant stride towards a governance system that is transparent, accountable, and highly efficient,” he said.