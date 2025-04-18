JNU professor sacked for molesting foreign student

New Delhi: A senior faculty member of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here has been dismissed over charges of sexual harassment involving a foreign researcher, an official said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place a few months ago during a university event, according to JNU sources. University officials confirmed that this was not an isolated case and several complaints against the professor had been received in the past.

"This administration is committed to a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual predators, rent seekers and corrupt staff," JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit told PTI. She said the dismissal reflects the university's firm stance on campus safety and accountability. The decision was taken by the university's Executive Council -- its highest statutory body -- after a detailed internal inquiry.

The victim, a Japanese researcher, was allegedly molested by the faculty member during a university event. Upon returning to Japan, the researcher filed a formal complaint. The matter was brought to the attention of the Indian Embassy through diplomatic channels and subsequently referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and the university.