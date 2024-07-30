JP Nadda hails 'visionary' Budget, says it's based on four pillar of 'GYAN'

New Delhi: Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 as "inclusive, sustainable, and economically resilient".

He also said that the focus of the Budget -- the first in the third term of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- was on the four pillars of 'GYAN' -- Gareeb (poor), Youth, Anndata (farmers), and Naari Shakti (women's empowerment).

He also congratulated PM Modi and the nation for the presentation of the Budget, highlighting that it was the first time in 60 years that a Prime Minister has been elected for a third consecutive term.

Recalling the historical context, he said, "When former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru resumed power for the third time 60 years ago, there was the euphoria of Independence. The Congress had contributed to the fight for Independence. The Opposition was also weak then. However, during the 2024 general elections, the Opposition was strong, and in this situation, the people of the country chose PM Modi for the third consecutive time. "

Describing the election victory as a "mandate for stability, continuity, good governance, the vision of a Viksit Bharat (developed India), and pro-poor policies", the BJP President said, "I will tell you that some people were not able to cross the mark of 100 even after trying for the third time. If all the (opposition) parties were combined, the number is still less than the BJP."

Characterising it as "inclusive, sustainable and economically resilient", he said, "This Budget is visionary, addressing both immediate needs and long-term prosperity within a robust framework."

The Union Minister also emphasised the "comprehensive" nature of the Budget, focusing "on infrastructure development, technological innovation, social welfare, and creating equal opportunities".

The Budget aims to "enhance India as a global startup hub and drive growth", he said.

"No matter what kind of Budget it is, it all depends on three things -- income, spending, and leakage. The larger the size of the economy, the larger the capacity to spend, and the larger the benefit to the people," the Rajya Sabha leader added.

Accusing the previous Congress governments of not addressing economic leakage, Nadda said, "The country does not run on numbers but on a leak-proof system and last-mile delivery. Under PM Modi's leadership, Rs 37 crore is directly reaching the common man through direct benefit transfers."