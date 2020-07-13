Judicial probe into Bikru killings, Vikas Dubey's encounter ordered

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a judicial inquiry into the July 3 ambush in Bikru village wherein eight policemen were killed and also the July 10 encounter killing of main accused Vikas Dubey near Kanpur, officials sources said on Sunday.

The probe will be headed by Justice Shashikant Agarwal (retd) with its headquarters in Kanpur. The probe report will be submitted within two months.

The probe will also cover the encounters of criminals done by police during this period.

Six criminals, including Dubey, were killed in these encounters between July 3 and July 10.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in the Bikru village in Kanpur.

After the RAF deployment in the village, police have been holding 'chaupal' to ease the tension prevailing in the village after the incident.

The police have also been asking people to help in recovering the arms and ammunition, looted from the police on the night of the incident, through the public address system. In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh, four people were injured when two groups clashed with each other here amid a debate over the encounter of dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, police said on Sunday. Meanwhile, Akash, the elder son of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, appeared suddenly at his house in Lucknow on Saturday, hours after his father was cremated following an encounter in Kanpur.

Akash who arrived at his house, with a backpack, was stopped by the policemen deployed outside the house.

"He introduced himself and begged to be allowed into the house. He was crying bitterly. He told us that he was in Russia during the lockdown and is a medical student in the UK," said a police official.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will seal the house of slain gangster Vikas Dubey at the Indralok Colony in Krishna Nagar locality.