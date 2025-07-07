Kangana Ranaut Stands By Statement About Lacking Funds For Himachal Flood Relief Efforts

BJP parliamentarian and actress Kangana Ranaut has maintained her position regarding statements she made about her limitations in providing disaster relief to flood-affected areas in her Mandi constituency. The newly-elected MP expressed no regret over her candid remarks about lacking both financial resources and cabinet authority to directly assist victims of the devastating cloudbursts and floods that have ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to India Today TV on Monday, Ranaut defended her approach as honest communication with her constituents about the realities of her parliamentary role. She emphasized that transparency about her capabilities and constraints was essential for setting appropriate expectations among the affected population.

The actor-turned-politician clarified that her statements reflected the practical limitations of her position while highlighting her commitment to securing assistance through proper channels. She stressed that as a Member of Parliament, her primary responsibility involves raising concerns and advocating for financial aid from the central government rather than providing direct relief from personal resources.

Ranaut announced her intention to formally request Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a special financial package dedicated to addressing the extensive damage caused by the natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh. This approach demonstrates her strategy of leveraging her parliamentary position to secure substantial federal assistance for the affected regions.

The controversy emerged following her visit to disaster-affected areas on Sunday, where she made what critics described as unusual remarks about her role and capabilities. During interactions with local media, she explicitly stated that she possessed neither cabinet status nor dedicated disaster relief funding, while emphasizing her efforts to facilitate central government assistance.

Her comments drew criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress, which questioned the timing and appropriateness of her statements during a crisis situation. Ranaut responded by accusing Congress leaders of selectively highlighting portions of her statements while ignoring the constructive aspects of her message about securing federal support.

The BJP MP strongly criticized the Congress-led state government's disaster response, alleging inadequate relief efforts for those affected by the natural calamities. She accused the ruling party of failing to provide sufficient assistance to families who lost lives, suffered injuries, or experienced property damage due to the cloudbursts and subsequent flooding.

The natural disasters have caused extensive devastation across Himachal Pradesh, with official reports confirming 78 fatalities statewide. In Mandi district alone, 14 people have died, while search operations continue for 31 missing individuals. The destruction encompasses residential properties, agricultural infrastructure, transportation networks, and utility services.

Damage assessments reveal the scale of the catastrophe, with over 150 houses destroyed, 106 cattle sheds damaged, and 31 vehicles lost. Critical infrastructure has suffered severe impacts, including 14 bridges and numerous roads rendered impassable. The agricultural sector has been particularly hard hit, with 164 cattle deaths reported in the district.

Power supply disruptions have affected daily life significantly, with 236 transformers damaged and 278 water supply schemes compromised in Mandi district. Transportation challenges persist as approximately 200 roads remain closed to traffic, hampering relief efforts and normal movement of goods and people.

Ranaut's defense of her statements reflects broader questions about the role and expectations of elected representatives during emergency situations. Her emphasis on working within institutional frameworks rather than providing personal assistance highlights the systemic approach to disaster management in India's federal structure.

The MP's commitment to pursuing federal assistance through official channels demonstrates her understanding of the legislative process and her strategy for maximizing available resources. Her promise to personally approach the Prime Minister indicates recognition of the severity of the situation and the need for extraordinary measures.

The political controversy surrounding her remarks illustrates the complex dynamics of disaster response in India, where public expectations of immediate assistance from elected officials often conflict with the realities of governmental procedures and resource allocation. Ranaut's approach of clearly communicating her limitations while promising advocacy efforts represents one strategy for managing these expectations while working toward substantive solutions.