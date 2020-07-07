Kanpur: 200 policemen under scanner in gangster Vikas Dubey case

Kanpur: More than 200 policemen have to be investigated in the sensational Kanpur encounter that turned into a trap against the police team resulting in the killings of 8 policemen. Policemen at the Chaubeypur police station along with several other stations in the area are on the radar as investigators are looking into their possible involvement with For the time being, 10 police personnel were suspended in Kanpur over their involvement in the Kanpur encounter case. Ten police constables have been sent to Chaubeypur Police Station from to replace the suspended cops.

Speaking on the occasion, Kanpur IG Mohit Aggarwal said, "Chaubeypur police station is under suspicion. Even some policemen who were earlier posted at Chaubeypur and are transferred to other police stations will also be investigated. All of these have either helped Vikas Dubey or got benefited from him."

It is now slowly being discovered that the number of people who helped Vikas Dubey within the police department is constantly rising. Policemen from Bilhaur, Kakwan and Shivrajpur are also under the scanner. Mobile call records of all every personnel are also being investigated.

Inspector KK Sharma, who is investigating the Kanpur encounter case, said that on July 2 at 4 pm, Policemen re cieved a threatening call from Vikas Dubey. Sharma claimed that "if the matter escalates, then many will die in the Bikaru village." Are the words from Vikas.

Vinay Tiwari , Station Officer, Chaubeypur, sub-inspectors Kunwarpal and Krishna Kumar Sharma and constable Rajiv were suspended for their involvement in passing on information to Vikas Dubey about the movement of the Police.

In the meantime, a 2017 video of Dubey has gone viral on social media platforms in which he claimed that he was close to local politicians including some MLA's of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The video was allegedly shot while Dubey was being interrogated by the Uttar Pradesh STF in 2017 after his arrest from Krishna Nagar. He also opened in the video that Sagar and Sanga had helped him in the past when he faced police action.